UK Govt Schedules New Vote For Monday On Snap Election

Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:51 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said Thursday it would make a second attempt next week to call an early general election, to try to break the political deadlock over Brexit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government said Thursday it would make a second attempt next week to call an early general election, to try to break the political deadlock over Brexit.

The day after MPs rejected the first attempt to call a snap poll, senior minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs he would table a "motion relating to an early parliamentary election" to be voted on Monday.

