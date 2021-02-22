UrduPoint.com
UK Govt Sets Out Roadmap To Ease Covid Curbs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:35 PM

UK govt sets out roadmap to ease Covid curbs

The UK government on Monday set out a four-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, expressing a hope that life could get back to normal by the end of June

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The UK government on Monday set out a four-step plan to ease coronavirus restrictions, expressing a hope that life could get back to normal by the end of June.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a "gradual and cautious" approach to lifting curbs in England, starting with the return of pupils to schools from March 8, and non-essential retail from April 12.

Some fans could be able to attend sporting fixtures from May 17, with all social distancing restrictions removed from June 21, all subject to change and depending on scientific data.

