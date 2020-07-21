UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Govt Should Probe Any Russian Interference In 2016 Brexit Poll: Lawmakers

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 04:39 PM

UK govt should probe any Russian interference in 2016 Brexit poll: lawmakers

The British government should properly investigate any Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum after failing to look into it despite past evidence of Kremlin meddling, a parliamentary report said Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The British government should properly investigate any Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum after failing to look into it despite past evidence of Kremlin meddling, a parliamentary report said Tuesday.

"There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment," intelligence and security committee member Kevan Jones said.

Related Topics

Russia Brexit 2016 Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Cargo enhances export control compliance wi ..

10 minutes ago

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamab ..

48 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Tanzania sets October 28 for general election

40 seconds ago

Rs158.20 billion disbursed among lockdown affected ..

41 seconds ago

Monsoon tree plantation launched in Orakzai

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.