UK govt should probe any Russian interference in 2016 Brexit poll: lawmakers

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The British government should properly investigate any Russian interference in the 2016 Brexit referendum after failing to look into it despite past evidence of Kremlin meddling, a parliamentary report said Tuesday.

"There should have been assessment of Russian interference in the referendum. And there must now be one, and the public must be told the results of that assessment," intelligence and security committee member Kevan Jones said.