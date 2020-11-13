UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Govt Summoned Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Lawmakers Removal - Foreign Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 07:52 PM

UK Govt Summoned Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Lawmakers Removal - Foreign Office

The Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom was summoned on Friday to the Foreign Office to express concern about the removal of four lawmakers from the Hong Kong Parliament, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in statement

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom was summoned on Friday to the Foreign Office to express concern about the removal of four lawmakers from the Hong Kong Parliament, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in statement.

"Today the Chinese Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The Permanent Under-Secretary set out that China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong was a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. He called on China to uphold its international obligations," the official statement said.

The spokesperson also called Beijings latest actions "an assault on Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Joint Declaration."

Earlier this week, the Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee decided that Hong Kong's parliament could not have any members who supported the region's independence, refused to recognize China's sovereignty, or tried to get foreign states involved in internal affairs.

As a result, four lawmakers were expelled.

The proposal to enact the power was forwarded to the National People's Congress in Beijing from the Hong Kong government itself.

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that China's decision to purge the Hong Kong parliament from pro-independence members is a violation of the 1984 UK-Chinese declaration on the region's freedoms and rights.

Hong Kong saw mass protests in June 2019 in response to a bill that would facilitate extradition from the city to mainland China. The demonstrations lasted weeks and turned violent. Beijing said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and vowed to retaliate against any foreign meddling in the special administrative region.

Related Topics

Foreign Office China Parliament Beijing Hong Kong Independence United Kingdom June Congress 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Australian business community expresses interest t ..

3 minutes ago

Suu Kyi's party in landslide victory in Myanmar po ..

4 minutes ago

Angry Tunisian football fans who set sail for Ital ..

4 minutes ago

Strategy made for action against corrupt, ineffici ..

4 minutes ago

PSIC will set up Pakistan Handicrafts Souvenir Sho ..

17 minutes ago

Ministry of Education launches 4th National Bullyi ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.