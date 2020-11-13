UK Govt Summoned Chinese Ambassador Over Hong Kong Lawmakers Removal - Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom was summoned on Friday to the Foreign Office to express concern about the removal of four lawmakers from the Hong Kong Parliament, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in statement.

"Today the Chinese Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. The Permanent Under-Secretary set out that China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong was a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration. He called on China to uphold its international obligations," the official statement said.

The spokesperson also called Beijings latest actions "an assault on Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy and rights and freedoms guaranteed under the Joint Declaration."

Earlier this week, the Chinese National People's Congress Standing Committee decided that Hong Kong's parliament could not have any members who supported the region's independence, refused to recognize China's sovereignty, or tried to get foreign states involved in internal affairs.

As a result, four lawmakers were expelled.

The proposal to enact the power was forwarded to the National People's Congress in Beijing from the Hong Kong government itself.

UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that China's decision to purge the Hong Kong parliament from pro-independence members is a violation of the 1984 UK-Chinese declaration on the region's freedoms and rights.

Hong Kong saw mass protests in June 2019 in response to a bill that would facilitate extradition from the city to mainland China. The demonstrations lasted weeks and turned violent. Beijing said that the situation in Hong Kong was a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and vowed to retaliate against any foreign meddling in the special administrative region.