UK govt. takes over train operator after tax breach

London, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's government said Tuesday it would take over the running of a privately-run train operator serving London and surrounding areas after a tax breach, further knocking a sector badly hit by the pandemic.

Southeastern will fall into state control from October 17, the day after its current franchise agreement ends.

Explaining the decision not to renew the deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Southeastern had failed to return more than �25 million ($34 million, 29 million Euros) owed to the taxpayer -- but which has now been recovered.

"The decision to take control of services makes unequivocally clear that we will not accept anything less from the private sector than a total commitment to their passengers and absolute transparency with taxpayer support," Shapps said in statement.