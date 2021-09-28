UrduPoint.com

UK Govt. Takes Over Train Operator After Tax Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:26 PM

UK govt. takes over train operator after tax breach

Britain's government said Tuesday it would take over the running of a privately-run train operator serving London and surrounding areas after a tax breach, further knocking a sector badly hit by the pandemic

London, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain's government said Tuesday it would take over the running of a privately-run train operator serving London and surrounding areas after a tax breach, further knocking a sector badly hit by the pandemic.

Southeastern will fall into state control from October 17, the day after its current franchise agreement ends.

Explaining the decision not to renew the deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Southeastern had failed to return more than �25 million ($34 million, 29 million Euros) owed to the taxpayer -- but which has now been recovered.

"The decision to take control of services makes unequivocally clear that we will not accept anything less from the private sector than a total commitment to their passengers and absolute transparency with taxpayer support," Shapps said in statement.

Related Topics

London October From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling C ..

Dubai Sports Council announces Women’s Cycling Challenge presented by DP World

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Dar ..

Dubai Customs shares experience with Sudan’s Darfur delegation

9 minutes ago
 UAE President issues federal decree appointing Ham ..

UAE President issues federal decree appointing Hamed Khamis Al Kaabi as Director ..

16 minutes ago
 Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

Most Awaited vivo Y33s Launched in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MB ..

Abu Dhabi’s ASPIRE launches US$3 million-plus MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of la ..

Sharjah Executive Council approves 3rd batch of land grants beneficiaries

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.