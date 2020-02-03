UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't To Allocate $26Mln Fund To Develop Vaccines For Coronavirus, Other Diseases

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:44 PM

UK Gov't to Allocate $26Mln Fund to Develop Vaccines for Coronavirus, Other Diseases

The UK government said on Monday that it would give more than 20 million pounds ($26 million) to develop a new vaccine against the deadly coronavirus and other infectious diseases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The UK government said on Monday that it would give more than 20 million Pounds ($26 million) to develop a new vaccine against the deadly coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

"The new funding will support work developing new vaccines for epidemics, including their three new programmes to develop vaccines against the novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV," the statement read.

The funds will be used by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). According to the CEPI head, the organization is planning to move to the new developments' clinical testing phase within the next 16 weeks.

"The earliest stage of clinical trials (Phase I), to establish the safety of investigational vaccines, would take around two to four months," CEO Richard Hatchett said, as quoted by the statement.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has so far killed 361 people in China and infected over 17,000 others. On Sunday, the first coronavirus-related death outside China was confirmed in the Philippines.

Related Topics

China Wuhan United Kingdom Philippines December Sunday Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth Action Committee takes out rally for restora ..

2 minutes ago

Seminar held to show solidarity with Kashmiris

2 minutes ago

Yasmeen Rashid visits institute of urology Rawalpi ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Vows to End Early Release for Terrorism Ac ..

12 minutes ago

Tanzania's main opposition demands independent pol ..

12 minutes ago

Jam Kamal invites Karachi businessmen to invest in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.