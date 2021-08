UK govt to hold crisis meeting after Kabul airport explosion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday convened crisis talks after a large explosion at Kabul airport, his office announced

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday convened crisis talks after a large explosion at Kabul airport, his office announced.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson had been "updated on the situation at the airport in Kabul" and called a meeting of the COBR emergencies committee for later Thursday.