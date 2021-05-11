The United Kingdom's government will introduce new legislation that would increase the country's ability to counter the hostile activity of foreign states, Queen Elizabeth II said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United Kingdom's government will introduce new legislation that would increase the country's ability to counter the hostile activity of foreign states, Queen Elizabeth II said on Tuesday.

The monarch spoke in the House of Lords to mark the opening of the new parliamentary session, and outlined the government's priorities and planned legislation for the new session during a 10-minute speech.

"Legislation will be introduced to counter hostile activity by foreign states. My ministers will implement the Integrated Review of security, defense, development, and foreign policy," the Queen said.

Ministers will also seek to pass legislation that would establish an "advanced research agency" amid the "fastest ever increase in public funding for research and development," the monarch remarked.

The UK government is aiming to support jobs and bolster growth as part of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen said.

Plans are also in the works to tackle a number of societal issues, including a ban on conversion therapy - the practice of attempting to alter an individual's sexual orientation.

"Measures will be brought forward to address racial and ethnic disparities and ban conversion therapy," the monarch stated.

The UK parliament was prorogued two weeks ago to close the preceding session.

Tuesday's speech was Queen Elizabeth II's first major public engagement since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, last month.�