Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The UK Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday a new 21 million pound ($26 million) fund to accelerate the implementation of AI tools at National Health Service facilities to help diagnose faster conditions such as cancers, strokes and heart conditions.

"NHS staff will be given the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to diagnose and treat patients more quickly thanks to a new £21 million fund announced by the Health and Social Care Secretary today," the health ministry said.

The AI Diagnostic Fund will be used to accelerate the deployment of "the most promising AI imaging and decision support tools." With regard to stroke patients, the goal is to roll out the technology to 100% of stroke networks by the end of 2023 from the current 86%, the statement read.

"Artificial intelligence is already transforming the way we deliver healthcare and AI tools are already making a significant impact across the NHS in diagnosing conditions earlier, meaning people can be treated more quickly," UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said.

The introduction of AI tools is expected to reduce the time needed for diagnosis, which is critical for stroke victims ” the sooner a stroke is diagnosed, the better the chance a patient has to live independently after a stroke, the health ministry said. It also aims to help to diagnose lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United Kingdom, with over 600,00 chest X-rays performed each month across the country.

In addition to the fund, the government also announced a new AI & Digital Regulation Service to help NHS staff learn more about AI tools, which in turn helps AI developers and adopters to know more about NHS regulations and to save time on bringing products to the market.

