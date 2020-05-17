UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't To Invest Over $112 Million To Speed Up Opening Of Vaccines Manufacturing Center

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The UK government announced on Sunday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that it would spend 93 million Pounds ($112.5 million) to hasten the opening of a new vaccines manufacturing center.

The center is planned to be established in the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in the county of Oxfordshire.

"The government will invest up to £93 million to accelerate construction of the new Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) which, when completed, will have capacity to produce enough vaccine doses to serve the entire UK population in as little as six months. The funding will ensure the centre opens in Summer 2021, a full 12 months ahead of schedule," the government's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

The authorities also plan to invest 38 million pounds ($45.9 million) to set up a rapid deployment facility for mass production of vaccines starting in the summer of 2020.

"The new Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre and temporary facility will build 'fill and finish' capacity, bringing the UK vaccine programme together from discovery to distribution," business Secretary Alok Sharma said.

The United Kingdom has confirmed a total of 240,161 cases, with the death toll at 34,466.

The Oxford Vaccine Centre has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus and been testing it in human volunteers since late April.

