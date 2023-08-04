MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The United Kingdom's Department of Health said on Friday it would use services of private diagnostic centers to reduce the record-long waiting list of the National Health Service's (NHS) patients.

"Thirteen new community diagnostic centres (CDCs) - including eight independently run CDCs - are being launched across the country as part of government plans to use the independent sector to cut NHS waiting lists," the ministry said in a statement.

The privately-run diagnostic centers will be able to conduct over 742,000 additional tests and checks per year once all are opened, and, therefore, lower the load on the NHS, according to the statement. The new facilities will remain free for patients.

"By making use of the available capacity in the independent sector, and enabling patients to access this diagnostic capacity free at the point of need, we can offer patients a wider choice of venues to receive treatment and in doing so diagnose major illnesses quicker and start treatments sooner," Health Minister Steve Barclay said.

The UK government also plans to open five state run centers across the country in 2024, in line with the promise to open up to 160 facilities by 2025, for which 2.3 billion Pounds ($2.9 billion) were allocated.

The NHS waiting list reached 7.47 million patients at the end of May, which is the highest figure since 2007, when records began, Sky news reported. At the end of February, 300,000 people in England had been waiting for more than a year to see a doctor after receiving a referral. In February 2020, this figure was below 2,000 people.

Analysis carried out by Sky News showed that the number of patients waiting for hospital treatment for over a year is 186 times higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For months, the UK's NHS has suffered from a crisis mainly due to a severe shortage of workers. More and more people have been leaving the profession amid excessive workloads, low pay and a lack of opportunities to upgrade their skills. Thousands of UK ambulance workers staged protests during the winter, demanding higher wages amid the cost of living crisis.