UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't To Resubmit To Parliament Proposal To Hold General Elections - Attorney General

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:31 PM

UK Gov't to Resubmit to Parliament Proposal to Hold General Elections - Attorney General

The UK government will resubmit to parliament a proposal to hold early general elections, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told lawmakers on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The UK government will resubmit to parliament a proposal to hold early general elections, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told lawmakers on Wednesday.

When lawmaker Patricia Gibson asked Cox whether he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson had better resign, the attorney general said: "Can I encourage her then to ensure that we vote for the election motion that will come before the House shortly?"

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Home Economics University holds autism awareness s ..

15 minutes ago

Levies, Khasadar forces to be merged into KP Polic ..

1 minute ago

DG NAB KP to hear public complaints

1 minute ago

Zaki Nusseibeh explores cultural cooperation with ..

33 minutes ago

US Homeland Security Chief to Press Central Americ ..

1 minute ago

UAE to pass Federal Law on climate to mainstream a ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.