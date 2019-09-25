- Home
- World
- News
- UK Gov't to Resubmit to Parliament Proposal to Hold General Elections - Attorney General
UK Gov't To Resubmit To Parliament Proposal To Hold General Elections - Attorney General
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:31 PM
The UK government will resubmit to parliament a proposal to hold early general elections, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told lawmakers on Wednesday
When lawmaker Patricia Gibson asked Cox whether he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson had better resign, the attorney general said: "Can I encourage her then to ensure that we vote for the election motion that will come before the House shortly?"