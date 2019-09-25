(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The UK government will resubmit to parliament a proposal to hold early general elections, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox told lawmakers on Wednesday.

When lawmaker Patricia Gibson asked Cox whether he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson had better resign, the attorney general said: "Can I encourage her then to ensure that we vote for the election motion that will come before the House shortly?"