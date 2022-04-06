The British government has committed to creating a new public body that will ensure the country's energy security on its path to net-zero emissions, amid the global disruption of supply due to the impact of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The British government has committed to creating a new public body that will ensure the country's energy security on its path to net-zero emissions, amid the global disruption of supply due to the impact of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the UK Department for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Wednesday.

"The government has today committed to delivering a new public body to strengthen the resilience of Great Britain's energy system. The Future System Operator (FSO), to be launched once legislation is passed and timelines have been discussed with key parties, will look at Great Britain's energy system as a whole, integrating existing networks with emerging technologies such as hydrogen," the department said in a press release.

Before making the proposal, the British government said it had consulted "with industry who backed the creation of a new public body.

"

The government expects the FSO to balance UK electricity systems and boost the security of energy supplies for households and businesses across the country. The new authority will also ensure oversight of the UK gas system via longer-term planning. In addition, it will facilitate energy competition, monitoring of new projects, and integrating them into existing supplies.

Later this week, London also intends to publish its new Energy Security Strategy, which will set out the government's approach to ensuring clean energy independence for the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian aggression. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, which has resulted in a spike of fuel prices around the world and disrupted supply chains.