The United Kingdom spent 16 million pounds ($19 million) on a new government funding project aimed at helping businesses train their staff on post-Brexit trading and invest in IT to avoid any trade disruptions with the European Union after Brexit, the government said on Tuesday

"Brexit takes place on 31 October and we urge all businesses to make the necessary preparations to be fully ready. The government has doubled the support available, so that thousands more customs experts are on hand to help businesses on and after Brexit day," Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman said, as quoted in the statement.

According to the government, thousands of customs agents will undergo special training on how to make customs declarations to boost the capacity of the business sector and ensure that trade with the EU continues smoothly after Brexit.

An 8 million pound investment earlier this year has already covered the training of more than 3,000 staff members, the development of online learning products and the launch of a new UK Customs academy.

The new injection of 16 million pounds will cover "training costs for businesses who complete customs declarations, or who intend to in the future" and "funding for IT improvement, which is available to small and medium sized employers who are currently involved in trade as an intermediary," the statement read.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016 but the withdrawal was delayed several times. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.