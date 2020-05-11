UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Treating Population Like 'Guinea Pigs' During COVID-19 Lockdown Easing - Union

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

UK Gov't Treating Population Like 'Guinea Pigs' During COVID-19 Lockdown Easing - Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The United Kingdom government's confusing plans to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are putting people at risk and treating them as if they are part of a scientific experiment, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PSU) Mark Serwotka said on Monday.

"Ministers are treating workers like guinea pigs and gambling with peoples' lives," Serwotka said in a PSU press release.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation to unveil the government's plans to begin easing the social distancing measures. The prime minister stated that people should begin returning to work if possible, but that citizens should avoid public transport while traveling to their workplace.

"Boris Johnson has issued confusing advice, and that confusion will cost lives. But he has clarified one thing - that the government views those he is telling to go back to work as expendable," Serwotka added.

The government's measures, which include the establishment of an alert system for the disease, have also been criticized by opposition lawmakers for lacking clarity.

On Monday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported 3,877 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from 3,923 on Sunday. The overall case total currently stands at 223,060 with 32,065 deaths.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Alert United Kingdom Guinea Sunday From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Airports reveal extensive efforts to com ..

1 hour ago

US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Disengages From ISS on ..

1 minute ago

New York City COVID-19-Induced Lockdown Likely to ..

1 minute ago

Medical Care Home Residents Must Be Protected Amid ..

1 minute ago

Fauci says NFL season hopes rest on virus, test re ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.