MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The United Kingdom government's confusing plans to begin easing lockdown measures enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19 are putting people at risk and treating them as if they are part of a scientific experiment, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PSU) Mark Serwotka said on Monday.

"Ministers are treating workers like guinea pigs and gambling with peoples' lives," Serwotka said in a PSU press release.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation to unveil the government's plans to begin easing the social distancing measures. The prime minister stated that people should begin returning to work if possible, but that citizens should avoid public transport while traveling to their workplace.

"Boris Johnson has issued confusing advice, and that confusion will cost lives. But he has clarified one thing - that the government views those he is telling to go back to work as expendable," Serwotka added.

The government's measures, which include the establishment of an alert system for the disease, have also been criticized by opposition lawmakers for lacking clarity.

On Monday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care reported 3,877 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, down from 3,923 on Sunday. The overall case total currently stands at 223,060 with 32,065 deaths.