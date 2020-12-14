UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Unveils Roadmap To Overhaul Energy Infrastructure To Meet Climate Targets

Mon 14th December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United Kingdom on Monday published a proposal report ” known in the UK as a white paper ” establishing a roadmap for job growth and energy affordability, as the country moves to "build back better" and meet its 2050 net-zero carbon emissions goal.

The Energy White Paper seeks to support up to 220,000 jobs over the next decade and prioritizes affordable energy and consumer bills as the UK overhauls its energy infrastructure.

"The Energy White Paper sets out specific steps the government will take over the next decade to cut emissions from industry, transport, and buildings by 230 million metric tonnes - equivalent to taking 7.5 million petrol cars off the road permanently - while supporting hundreds of thousands of new green jobs," a government statement introducing the report read.

The roadmap includes spending 6.7 billion Pounds ($9 billion) to revamp the way UK homes consume energy, investing one billion pounds into carbon capture technology and 1.

3 billion pounds to accelerate the rollout of charging stations for electric vehicles across the country, among other recommendations.

In the paper, the government also confirmed that it has entered negotiations with energy supplier firm EDF Energy to back the construction of a nuclear power plant, the Sizewell C project. The consideration of boosting investment in nuclear energy production was also in the White Paper's pointers.

The paper builds on the government's "ten point plan for a green industrial revolution" and "build back better" initiatives, unveiled by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Treasurer Rishi Sunak on the back of the economic devastation wrought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report also said that its upcoming UK Emissions Trading Scheme, which will replace the EU Emissions Trading Scheme on January 1, 2021, as the Brexit transition ends, is more ambitious and clear than its European version.

