UK govt urges all nationals to leave Ethiopia immediately

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain on Wednesday urged its nationals to leave Ethiopia as soon as possible, citing the potential for fighting to move closer to the capital, Addis Ababa.

"I am urging all British nationals -- whatever their circumstance -- to leave immediately while commercial flights are readily available and (the airport) remains open," Africa minister Vicky Ford said in a statement.