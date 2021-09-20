UK govt welcomes US lifting ban for most British, EU travellers

Britain on Monday hailed a US decision to lift its Covid travel ban on all passengers in November, provided they are fully vaccinated and agree to undergo testing and tracing

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Britain on Monday hailed a US decision to lift its Covid travel ban on all passengers in November, provided they are fully vaccinated and agree to undergo testing and tracing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, currently in the United States on a visit, tweeted he was "delighted", adding it was "a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond (Atlantic) can be reunited".