UK govt woos votes with more pre-election tax cuts

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Britain's beleaguered government on Wednesday announced a fresh tax cut for millions of workers as it tries to win round voters before a general election expected this year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Britain's beleaguered government on Wednesday announced a fresh tax cut for millions of workers as it tries to win round voters before a general election expected this year.

In a budget update, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the government would cut national insurance -- a payrolls tax paid by employees and employers -- by two percentage points from April, matching action he took in November.

It remains to be seen whether the net fiscal giveaway, worth almost £14 billion ($18 billion) according to consultancy Capital Economics, would convince voters.

The right-wing Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have been in power since 2010 but are badly trailing the main opposition Labour party in polls.

Analysts said the tax cut was modest, as elevated inflation forces up repayments on state borrowing, undermining the government's ability to stimulate the recession-mired economy.

Labour leader Keir Starmer slammed the budget as "the last desperate act of a party that has failed", describing tax cuts as a "Tory con" as Britons faced "the highest tax burden for 70 years".

