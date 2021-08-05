UK Granted ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status as Its Policy Priorities Shift to Asia

The United Kingdom became the first country to be granted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Dialogue Partner status in 25 years as part of the UK's post-Brexit policy shift towards the Indo-Pacific, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday

The new status gives the UK access to ASEAN high-level summits and opens opportunities for practical cooperation with countries in the region. London became 11th Dialogue Partner, the status already enjoyed by China, Japan, the US, Russia, India, and the European Union, among others.

"Today, the UK is proud to be accepted as first new ASEAN Dialogue Partner in 25 years. [The UK] looks forward to expanding trade, deepening security cooperation & being an even stronger force for good in the Indo-Pacific," Raab wrote on Twitter.

UK partnership with ASEAN will allow to "positively influence China" in the region, build new economic ties with 10 ASEAN nations, generate jobs, cooperate on countering terrorism and drug-trafficking, foreign secretary added in an interview with The Telegraph.

Raab dubbed UK joining ASEAN dialogue as an "important" move in the "strategic jigsaw" that London embraces since its withdrawal from the EU in 2020.

On March 16, UK government released a new policy review called Global Britain in a Competitive Age, which announced the country's planned tilt towards Asia.