UK Grants World-First Approval To Oral Antiviral Molnupiravir To Treat COVID-19

The United Kingdom became the first country to approve oral antiviral drug molnupiravir, developed by US companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics with UK brand name Lagevrio, for COVID-19 treatment

"Lagevrio is another therapeutic to add to our armory against COVID-19. It is also the world's first approved antiviral for this disease that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This is important, because it means it can be administered outside of a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," the head of the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Dr June Raine, said.

Lagevrio's highest efficacy is reached when it is taken on the early stages of infection.

The MHRA recommends to use the drug as soon as possible after a positive COVID-19 test. Molnupiravir is not supposed to be applied as a substitution for COVID-19 vaccine.

On June 9, Merck announced supply agreement with the US government for molnupiravir. The United States made an advance purchase of 1.7 million courses. Other countries, including Australia, South Korea and Singapore, have also made deals to purchase courses of the drug ahead of its pending approval.

Molnupiravir's pharmacological effect works by preventing virus' replication. The antiviral drug averts multiplying, keeping virus levels low in the body and reducing the disease severity. Initially, molnupiravir was developed to treat flu.

