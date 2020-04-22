UrduPoint.com
UK, Greece Sign 'Historic' Action Plan To Cope With Irregular Migration - Government

UK Minister for Immigration Compliance Chris Philp and Greek Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos have signed an agreement aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation on irregular migration in the Eastern Mediterranean, the UK government said on Wednesday

"The joint action plan has been signed by Immigration Minister, Chris Philp, and Greece's Alternate Migration and Asylum Minister, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, today signalling a firm commitment from both governments to increase cooperation as illegal migration into Europe via Greece remains high," the government said in a statement.

According to the UK minister, the joint action plan will secure the countries' borders and prevent undocumented migrants from entering Greece and then spreading across Europe.

"It will ensure asylum and returns processes are as efficient as possible, enhance the already excellent cooperation between UK and Hellenic law enforcement authorities to dismantle migrant smuggling networks and tackle organised immigration crime, and renew cooperation on search and rescue in the Aegean through the UK's renewed deployment of a Border Force cutter," the statement read.

Greece has long been attempting to fight irregular migration, as it is one of the first countries migrants will enter on their route to their desired destinations in Europe. The situation deteriorated when Ankara announced in late February that it would open its borders with the EU, as it was not able to stem the flow of migrants and refugees following renewed violence in Syria's Idlib province. However, the pandemic prompted the Turkish authorities to close the borders again in late March.

