LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas on Tuesday criticized the government's plan to offer homeowners subsidies to replace their old gas boilers with low carbon heat pumps, arguing that this was "yet another" empty policy from Prime Minister Boris Johnson that sends a "very bad signal" on the eve of the Climate Change summit (COP26).

"I'm afraid this is yet another of Boris Johnson's big flagship policies that, when you start to look at some of the details, they're just not there," Lucas told Sky news broadcaster.

Earlier this week, the government announced that as part of a £3.9 billion ($5.3 billion) funding to cut carbon emissions from heating and buildings by 2035, homeowners in England and Wales will be offered £5,000 ($6,892) from next April to help them swap their gas boilers for low-carbon heat pumps.

Lucas also criticized the plan to replace the existing fossil fuel boilers being optional and not compulsory as it was expected.

"I think everyone is a little bit shocked this morning to be honest, because we all thought that it was going to be a legal requirement," she said.

The Green Party lawmaker said it was "an extraordinary omission" that the government did not include a really comprehensive home insulation scheme in the same package.

"We know that heat pumps are only going to work well only if your home is insulated and there simply isn't enough money on this package to properly insulate our homes either," Lucas said.

Writing in The Sun tabloid, Johnson said the idea is to make carbon-free alternatives cheaper by making heat pumps more affordable, but Labour lawmaker and shadow economy secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden said that the funds announced by the government would only help replace 30,000 gas boilers a year when the prime minister himself had said that 600,000 heat pumps a year were needed by 2028.

The new plan was announced mere weeks ahead of the COP26, which is scheduled to run from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland.