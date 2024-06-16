UK 'guinea Pig' For Election Security Before Landmark Votes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2024 | 10:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The UK general election is being watched closely after stark warnings that rapid advancements in cyber-tech, particularly AI, and increasing friction between major nations threaten the integrity of 2024's landmark votes.
"These rogue and unregulated technological advances pose an enormous threat to us all. They can be weaponised to discriminate, disinform and divide," the head of Amnesty International Agnes Callamard said in April.
The UK election on July 4 -- four months before the United States -- will be seen as the "guinea pig" for election security, said Bruce Snell, cyber-security strategist at US firm Qwiet AI, which uses AI to prevent cyber-attacks.
While AI has grabbed most of the headlines, more traditional cyber-attacks remain a major threat.
"It's misinformation, it's disruption of parties, it's leakage of data and attacking specific individuals," said Ram Elboim, head of cyber-security firm Sygnia.
