UK Hands Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius But Keeps Key US Military Base
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Britain on Thursday said it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but under what President Joe Biden called a "historic agreement" will keep a strategic Indian Ocean military base with the United States
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Britain on Thursday said it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but under what President Joe Biden called a "historic agreement" will keep a strategic Indian Ocean military base with the United States.
The British government has been under pressure for decades to hand over the islands but has resisted because of the Diego Garcia base's key role for US operations in the Indian Ocean and Gulf.
"For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure," the UK foreign ministry said. A joint British-Mauritius statement said the base would remain open on an "initial" 99-year lease.
Biden hailed the continuation of the base on Diego Garcia -- the largest island in the chain -- which was notably used during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The base is used by US long range bombers as well as US ships.
"I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations," Biden said in a White House statement, adding that the site "plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security".
Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin called the announcement "a day to remember" and a "seminal moment" in his country's relationship with former colonial power Britain.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and both hailed the agreement, according to Downing Street.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut
5 Dead, several injured in accident
Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..
Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Orderly room for police officials held
Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar
Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut2 minutes ago
-
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory7 minutes ago
-
France says Israel's 'persona non grata' designation of UN chief 'unjustified'30 minutes ago
-
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel40 minutes ago
-
On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dia ..50 minutes ago
-
SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day51 minutes ago
-
Inbound visitor spending in first half of 2024 reaches SAR92.6 billion, says Ministry of Tourism1 hour ago
-
Australian int'l student visa applications plummet amid gov't crackdown1 hour ago
-
Education in Bulgaria needs modernization: survey1 hour ago
-
Many more people die later from hurricanes than when the storm hits: Research1 hour ago
-
Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'9 minutes ago
-
China launches crackdown on ticket scalping in multiple sectors1 hour ago