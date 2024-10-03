UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base

Britain on Thursday said it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but under what President Joe Biden called a "historic agreement" will keep a strategic Indian Ocean military base with the United States

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Britain on Thursday said it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but under what President Joe Biden called a "historic agreement" will keep a strategic Indian Ocean military base with the United States.

The British government has been under pressure for decades to hand over the islands but has resisted because of the Diego Garcia base's key role for US operations in the Indian Ocean and Gulf.

"For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure," the UK foreign ministry said. A joint British-Mauritius statement said the base would remain open on an "initial" 99-year lease.

Biden hailed the continuation of the base on Diego Garcia -- the largest island in the chain -- which was notably used during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The base is used by US long range bombers as well as US ships.

"I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations," Biden said in a White House statement, adding that the site "plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security".

Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin called the announcement "a day to remember" and a "seminal moment" in his country's relationship with former colonial power Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and both hailed the agreement, according to Downing Street.