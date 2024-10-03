Open Menu

UK Hands Indian Ocean Islands To Mauritius But Keeps Key US Military Base

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2024 | 06:48 PM

UK hands Indian Ocean islands to Mauritius but keeps key US military base

Britain on Thursday said it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but under what President Joe Biden called a "historic agreement" will keep a strategic Indian Ocean military base with the United States

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Britain on Thursday said it would give up sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, but under what President Joe Biden called a "historic agreement" will keep a strategic Indian Ocean military base with the United States.

The British government has been under pressure for decades to hand over the islands but has resisted because of the Diego Garcia base's key role for US operations in the Indian Ocean and Gulf.

"For the first time in more than 50 years, the status of the base will be undisputed and legally secure," the UK foreign ministry said. A joint British-Mauritius statement said the base would remain open on an "initial" 99-year lease.

Biden hailed the continuation of the base on Diego Garcia -- the largest island in the chain -- which was notably used during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The base is used by US long range bombers as well as US ships.

"I applaud the historic agreement and conclusion of the negotiations," Biden said in a White House statement, adding that the site "plays a vital role in national, regional, and global security".

Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin called the announcement "a day to remember" and a "seminal moment" in his country's relationship with former colonial power Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he spoke to his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth and both hailed the agreement, according to Downing Street.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Prime Minister White House Iraq United Kingdom United States Mauritius SITE Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit s ..

Lebanon state media says new Israeli strikes hit south Beirut

2 minutes ago
 5 Dead, several injured in accident

5 Dead, several injured in accident

2 minutes ago
 Industrial units under strict surveillance followi ..

Industrial units under strict surveillance following CM’s 'Smog-free Punjab vi ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrang ..

Meeting reviews 20th Cholistan Desert Rally arrangements

2 minutes ago
 Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes v ..

Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory

7 minutes ago
 AI-powered traffic control system pilot project la ..

AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan

7 minutes ago
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaz ..

Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

7 minutes ago
 Orderly room for police officials held

Orderly room for police officials held

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World C ..

Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational li ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation

17 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar

17 minutes ago
 Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 're ..

Emirates halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan flights over 'regional unrest'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World