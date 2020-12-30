UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses On Order To Vaccinate Every Adult In Country- Hancock

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

UK Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Order to Vaccinate Every Adult in Country- Hancock

The United Kingdom, through its order of 100 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, as well as supplies of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, has enough doses to vaccinate every single adult in the country, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The United Kingdom, through its order of 100 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, as well as supplies of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, has enough doses to vaccinate every single adult in the country, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Hancock spoke in parliament on the same day as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave approval for the use of the so-called Oxford vaccine.

"We have a total of 100 million doses on order, which combined with the Pfizer vaccine, is enough to vaccinate every adult in the UK with both doses," Hancock said.

According to the health secretary, the UK will have more than half a million doses of the Oxford vaccine available from Monday, and more supplies are on the way.

"But today's news means that everyone who wants one can get a vaccine. We already have 530,000 doses available to the UK from Monday, with millions due from AstraZeneca by the beginning of February," Hancock remarked.

The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 after approval was given at the start of December.

Related Topics

World Parliament Same Oxford Hancock United Kingdom February December From Million

Recent Stories

Gamaleya Center Conducting Animal Trials of Antibo ..

13 seconds ago

US Sanctions Venezuelan Judge, Prosecutor Over Tri ..

15 seconds ago

Facebook to close Irish units at center of tax dis ..

16 seconds ago

European stocks slip despite UK approval of AstraZ ..

18 seconds ago

Tottenham v Fulham Premier League match postponed ..

3 minutes ago

Umar Ayub vows produce cheaper energy by utilizing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.