UK Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Order to Vaccinate Every Adult in Country- Hancock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The United Kingdom, through its order of 100 million doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, as well as supplies of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine, has enough doses to vaccinate every single adult in the country, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Hancock spoke in parliament on the same day as the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency gave approval for the use of the so-called Oxford vaccine.

"We have a total of 100 million doses on order, which combined with the Pfizer vaccine, is enough to vaccinate every adult in the UK with both doses," Hancock said.

According to the health secretary, the UK will have more than half a million doses of the Oxford vaccine available from Monday, and more supplies are on the way.

"But today's news means that everyone who wants one can get a vaccine. We already have 530,000 doses available to the UK from Monday, with millions due from AstraZeneca by the beginning of February," Hancock remarked.

The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 after approval was given at the start of December.