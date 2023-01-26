UrduPoint.com

UK Has Greater Influence Over Ukraine's Leadership Than US - Medvedchuk

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 11:10 AM

UK Has Greater Influence Over Ukraine's Leadership Than US - Medvedchuk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk told RT that the United Kingdom has had greater influence over Ukraine's leadership than the United States since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assumed office in 2019.

"Based on the analytical data, not wartime, but before, since 2019, especially after his (Zelenskyy's) visit to the UK and everything else. The UK's influence is greater than that of the US and the rest of the West.

It's the UK that pulls the strings in Ukraine and is a major external controller," he said in an interview with RT.

On January 16, Russia's Izvestia newspaper published Medvedchuk's article, in which he accused politicians from the US and Europe of not wanting peace in Ukraine.

In April 2022, Medvedchuk was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on Zelenskyy's order. In September, he was released from the Ukrainian captivity as a result of prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Kiev United Kingdom United States January April September 2019 From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Australia&#039;s Governor-General on National Day

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank achieves record net profit of AED651 million

10 hours ago
 Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

11 hours ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.