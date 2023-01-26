MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Former Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk told RT that the United Kingdom has had greater influence over Ukraine's leadership than the United States since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assumed office in 2019.

"Based on the analytical data, not wartime, but before, since 2019, especially after his (Zelenskyy's) visit to the UK and everything else. The UK's influence is greater than that of the US and the rest of the West.

It's the UK that pulls the strings in Ukraine and is a major external controller," he said in an interview with RT.

On January 16, Russia's Izvestia newspaper published Medvedchuk's article, in which he accused politicians from the US and Europe of not wanting peace in Ukraine.

In April 2022, Medvedchuk was detained by the Security Service of Ukraine on Zelenskyy's order. In September, he was released from the Ukrainian captivity as a result of prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev.