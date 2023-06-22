UK Has Military Presence in 19 NATO Countries - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United Kingdom deployed 842 military personnel to 19 NATO member states in June under its commitments to the alliance, UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces James Heappey said Thursday.

UK armed forces personnel have been deployed to Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

Belgium has the largest UK military presence, with 216 personnel stationed at two NATO bases, followed by Italy with 173 troops at four bases and Germany with 155 troops at five bases. This month, the UK also has 1,600 additional personnel on NATO exercises and operations.