UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Has No Evidence Of Damage From Russia's Alleged Meddling In Vaccine Research - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:00 PM

UK Has No Evidence of Damage From Russia's Alleged Meddling in Vaccine Research - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) UK Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire said on Friday that the United Kingdom does not have any evidence that alleged Russian cyberattacks had hindered the process of development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, UK officials said a joint operation with the US and Canada had uncovered a cyber campaign to steal vaccine research.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack, something vehemently denied by the Kremlin.

"We have no evidence of information of any damage or any sort of harm in that way but that still is completely unacceptable," Brokenshire told Sky news broadcaster.

However, the minister expressed confidence that Russian intelligence services were behind these attacks.

Russia has repealtedly denied any involvement in the hacking of Western pharmaceutical companies or other entities involved in vaccine research.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Canada United Kingdom Hacking

Recent Stories

US shatters coronavirus record with over 77,000 ca ..

6 minutes ago

Cross-border firing martyrs three civilians in Baj ..

1 hour ago

Hadiqa Kiani’s song to pay tribute to martyrs of ..

2 hours ago

Indian diplomats left without listening to Jadhav ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 5,475 deaths with 259999 cases of ..

2 hours ago

PM to inaugurate Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.