MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) UK Minister of State for Security James Brokenshire said on Friday that the United Kingdom does not have any evidence that alleged Russian cyberattacks had hindered the process of development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, UK officials said a joint operation with the US and Canada had uncovered a cyber campaign to steal vaccine research.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blamed Russian intelligence services for the attack, something vehemently denied by the Kremlin.

"We have no evidence of information of any damage or any sort of harm in that way but that still is completely unacceptable," Brokenshire told Sky news broadcaster.

However, the minister expressed confidence that Russian intelligence services were behind these attacks.

Russia has repealtedly denied any involvement in the hacking of Western pharmaceutical companies or other entities involved in vaccine research.