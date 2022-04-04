UrduPoint.com

UK Has No Immediate Plans To Expel Russian Diplomats - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 11:22 PM

UK Has No Immediate Plans to Expel Russian Diplomats - Reports

The United Kingdom currently has no plans to expel Russian diplomats, the Independent newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unnamed official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The United Kingdom currently has no plans to expel Russian diplomats, the Independent newspaper reported on Monday, citing an unnamed official.

The official said that there are few intelligence officers in the Embassy of Russia in London.

"A number of European partners have expelled Russian diplomats, principally intelligence officers.

Because of all the action we took after Salisbury we actually don't have very many of that category of Russian in the embassy in London at the moment. So while we keep it under review we have no plans at the moment," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock declared several Russian diplomats personae non gratae and pledged to take further steps against Russia in coordination with Germany's partners. According to various sources, 40 Russian diplomats were expelled.

