UK Has No Plans To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine - UK Prime Minister's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The United Kingdom has no plans to send fighter jets to Ukraine, the UK prime minister's office said on Monday.

"There are no plans to do that," the office's spokesman said, as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, the UK government said that London will provide Ukraine with air defense missiles and unmanned aerial systems. The UK will also start training Ukrainian pilots this summer.

