UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Has No Surplus Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Share With India - Downing Street

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:52 PM

UK Has No Surplus of COVID-19 Vaccines to Share With India - Downing Street

The United Kingdom does not have extra coronavirus vaccines to send to India, which is currently suffering from an acute spike of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United Kingdom does not have extra coronavirus vaccines to send to India, which is currently suffering from an acute spike of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"Right now, we are moving through the UK prioritization list for our domestic rollout and we don't have surplus doses," the spokesperson told journalists, as quoted by The Telegraph.

The spokesperson pointed out that the UK has promised to spread its surplus vaccines via the COVAX initiative, but stressed that this would be possible after the country's population is vaccinated.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17.6 million, following the United States with more than 32.1 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.

Multiple countries, including, Russia, have pledged their support to the beleaguered Indian people, who are struggling to contain the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia United Kingdom United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

7 minutes ago

Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Co ..

3 seconds ago

Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

5 seconds ago

Museum CEO Says South Africa's 'Freedom Was Not Fr ..

7 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on alleged posse ..

9 seconds ago

WAPDA inks plan to arrange funds for construction ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.