UK Has No Surplus of COVID-19 Vaccines to Share With India - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United Kingdom does not have extra coronavirus vaccines to send to India, which is currently suffering from an acute spike of COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"Right now, we are moving through the UK prioritization list for our domestic rollout and we don't have surplus doses," the spokesperson told journalists, as quoted by The Telegraph.

The spokesperson pointed out that the UK has promised to spread its surplus vaccines via the COVAX initiative, but stressed that this would be possible after the country's population is vaccinated.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17.6 million, following the United States with more than 32.1 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.

Multiple countries, including, Russia, have pledged their support to the beleaguered Indian people, who are struggling to contain the spread of the disease.