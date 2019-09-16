UK Has Yet To Suggest "Legally Operational Solutions' On Backstop - EU Commission

The United Kingdom has yet to suggest "legally operational solutions" that could replace an Irish border backstop clause, the European Commission said Monday, after its president, Jean-Claude Juncker, held a working lunch with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"President Juncker recalled that it is the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement. President Juncker underlined the Commission's continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made," the commission said in a pres release.

At the moment, the United Kingdom is expected to leave on October 31.