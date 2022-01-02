UK Heading for Record 6Mln Households Living in Fuel Poverty - Charity

The global fuel crunch can bump up the number of UK households struggling to pay energy bills by around two million to a record 6 million, a fuel poverty charity estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) The global fuel crunch can bump up the number of UK households struggling to pay energy bills by around two million to a record 6 million, a fuel poverty charity estimated.

The National Energy Action chief executive, Adam Scorer, warned in a comment to the Observer that the country could see the highest level of fuel poverty in April since records began in 1996 if the government did not act.

"This is not just conjecture. It will happen and we've had enough time to see it coming and act," he was quoted as saying by the Guardian-affiliated newspaper.

Global energy prices skyrocketed in fall amid supply disruptions, ramping up fuel prices in the United Kingdom to record highs. A government spokesperson reportedly said that Downing Street would keep energy price caps and subsidy schemes in place to protect most vulnerable consumers.