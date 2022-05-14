UK Health Authorities Confirm 2 New Cases of Monkeypox in England

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Two new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in London, but they are not linked to the previous case recorded on May 7, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday.

On May 7, the UKHSA reported a case of monkeypox in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria.

"The cases live together in the same household. They are not linked to the previous confirmed case announced on 7 May. Where and how they acquired their infection remains under investigation," the heath agency said in a statement.

The statement noted that one of the infected patients is now receiving medical care in the infectious disease unit of a London hospital, while the other is in self-quarantine and does not need hospital treatment.

The UKHSA, in cooperation with the medical workers of the National Health System will reach out to those who could have been exposed to the disease and provide them with necessary medical recommendations and assistance.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. The disease does not spread easily among people, but it may have complications. Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe.