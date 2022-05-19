UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 12:20 AM

UK Health Authorities Confirm 2 New Cases of Monkeypox

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Two new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in London and southeastern England, without being linked to the previous cases recorded in May, with a total amount of infected increasing to nine individuals, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Wednesday.

"We've detected 2 additional cases of #Monkeypox, one in London and one in the South East of England, bringing the total number of monkeypox cases confirmed in England since 6 May to 9, with recent cases predominantly in gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men," the UKHSA tweeted.

The UKHSA was the first health authority in Europe to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria.

Since then, cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Portugal and Spain.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. The disease does not spread easily among people, but it may have complications.

Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe. The incubation period usually lasts from 6 to 13 days but it can last up to 21 days. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

