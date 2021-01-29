UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) UK health and government authorities hailed on Friday the announcement that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the US company Novavax has shown nearly 90 percent efficacy during phase 3 trials in the United Kingdom.

"A highly effective vaccine to add to the medical countermeasures against COVID-19 trialed in the UK," England´s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty wrote on Twitter.

According to the expert and one of the principal government advisers in the fight against the pandemic, if approved by the UK regulator, the vaccine will increase the country's "future resilience against" the virus, including the new variant identified in England.

On Thursday, Novavax announced that its vaccine candidate had proved to be 89.3% effective at preventing COVID-19 in participants in its Phase 3 clinical trial in the UK, and around 86% effective at protecting against the new UK variant.

Following the announcement, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "good news" that the vaccine has proved effective in the UK trials, adding that the UK medicine regulator will have to assess its efficacy and safety before approving its rollout.

"If approved, we have 60 [million] doses on order," Johnson stressed.

The UK´s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has so far approved the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna vaccines for emergency use.

Almost 7.5 million people in the UK have already received the first dose of the either the Pfizer or the AstraZeneca jab, while Moderna is expected to be available by spring.

