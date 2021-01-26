UK Health Authorities Hail Progress of COVID-19 Vaccination Among Seniors as 'Fantastic'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Around three-quarters of UK citizens aged 80 and older were already administered coronavirus vaccines, which is a "fantastic" progress given the initially set general target of 75 percent, National Health Service (NHS) chief executive Simon Stevens said on Tuesday.

"We are seeing more vaccine hesitancy on the part of some groups in the population. Overall, at this point I have to say, given the targeting at the moment, on people aged over 80 and over 75 and so on, actually take up has been ... fantastic," Stevens told a parliamentary committee meeting.

NHS' original vaccination strategy set "something like 75 percent" as the hypothetical level of take-up among the population, according to the official.

"We're obviously at 80 percent already in the over 80's, over half of people aged 75-79 have now had their first vaccination, so actually uptake is going very well," Stevens added.

The UK vaccination campaign began on December 8. As of Tuesday, around 6.5 million people received at least one vaccine dose. The vaccination is currently open to five priority groups, including people over 80 years old, some people over 70 years old, clinically vulnerable persons, personnel of care homes, and medical workers.

There are three vaccines with authorization in the United Kingdom at the moment ” the domestically-made one by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the one by US-German due Pfizer/BioNTech, and the one by US company Moderna.