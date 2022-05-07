UrduPoint.com

UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case In England

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 08:56 PM

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in England, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in England, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday.

"UKHSA can confirm an individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England," the agency said in a statement, adding that "the patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, which is where they are believed to have contracted the infection, before travelling to the UK."

The patient is currently receiving treatment at the infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, according to the UKHSA.

"As a precautionary measure, UKHSA experts are working closely with NHS colleagues and will be contacting people who might have been in close contact with the individual to provide information and health advice. This includes contacting a number of passengers who travelled in close proximity to the patient on the same flight to the UK," the agency noted.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs predominately in central and west Africa. Most of its infections last two to four weeks and result in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body.

