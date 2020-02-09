UK Health Authorities Say Fourth Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The United Kingdom confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in the country, UK's Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday, adding that the patient got infected with the virus in France.

"A further patient in England has tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of cases in the UK to four. The individual acquired the virus in France," the department tweeted.

The case was also confirmed by Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser of the country, who added that the UK's National Health Service was working on identifying "any further contacts the patient has had."

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday that London evacuated 200 British nationals and citizens of other European countries from China's coronavirus-affected city of Wuhan.

"Our flight from Wuhan has landed at RAF [Royal Air Foce] Brize Norton. We have brought back 105 British nationals & family members, and 95 European nationals & family members. We also had a team of 13 staff and medics on board who ensured the flight could take off," Raab tweeted.

Currently, the death toll from the new coronavirus is more than 800 in China, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 37,000. Outside the UK and France, the virus has been detected in several other European countries, namely Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Sweden, Finland and Russia.