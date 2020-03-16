UrduPoint.com
UK Health Authorities Warn Up To 80% Of Population May Contract COVID-19 Within Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

UK Health Authorities Warn Up to 80% of Population May Contract COVID-19 Within Year

The UK health authorities believe that up to 80 percent of the country's population may contract the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) by spring 2021, and up to 15 percent of the eight million nation may be hospitalized, a document by Public Health England (PHE), seen by The Guardian, revealed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The UK health authorities believe that up to 80 percent of the country's population may contract the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) by spring 2021, and up to 15 percent of the eight million nation may be hospitalized, a document by Public Health England (PHE), seen by The Guardian, revealed.

"As many as 80% of the population are expected to be infected with Covid-19 in the next 12 months, and up to 15% (7.9 million people) may require hospitalisation," the document, prepared for National Health Service (NHS) senior officials, read.

According to the document, about 500,000 of the five million people working in the country's essential services and critical infrastructure, such as the NHS, are expected to be off sick at any time during the peak of the epidemic, which is anticipated to be around the end of May to mid-June, PHE experts said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom currently stands at 1,391. As of Saturday, the death toll is at 35.

