UK Health Chief Says Country To Go Through Pandemic By Spring As Pfizer Vaccine Approved

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:54 PM

UK Health Chief Says Country to Go Through Pandemic by Spring as Pfizer Vaccine Approved

The United Kingdom will overcome the pandemic by the spring, but for now people should abide by current coronavirus restrictions, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News, after the national regulator authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The United Kingdom will overcome the pandemic by the spring, but for now people should abide by current coronavirus restrictions, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky news, after the national regulator authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

After the watchdog approved the vaccine for use earlier on Wednesday, Hancock said that the country "stands ready" to start vaccinating the population early next week.

A day before, the House of Commons OKed a new toughened system of tiered coronavirus restrictions for England as the second national lockdown ends.

"We need all to abide by these measures and we need to stick with it because help is on its way, we can now see the way out, we can see that by the spring we're going to be through this," Hancock told the broadcaster.

The minister at the same time urged people to "not lose our resolve," hold on to precautions and look after themselves.

