UK Health Chief Sounds Alarm Over Falling Measles Vaccinations

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The UK's public health protection agency on Friday sounded a "national call to action" for more measles jabs for children because of falling vaccination rates and fears a current outbreak could spread.

Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned that measles was spreading among unvaccinated communities.

People have "forgotten what measles is like", Harries told BBC radio, pointing out that it could even be fatal in rare cases.

The UK had previously achieved "measles elimination status", she said.

Now, however, the average number of children starting school having had both doses of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine stands at only 85 percent.

Highlighting the central West Midlands region of England, she said an ongoing outbreak there had seen 216 laboratory-confirmed cases and 103 "likely" cases since October 1, 2023.

Of those, 80 percent were found in the city of Birmingham.

Vaccination rates across the country have been dropping, but there are particular concerns about some areas, including parts of London.

