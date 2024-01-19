UK Health Chief Sounds Alarm Over Falling Measles Vaccinations
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The UK's public health protection agency on Friday sounded a "national call to action" for more measles jabs for children because of falling vaccination rates and fears a current outbreak could spread.
Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warned that measles was spreading among unvaccinated communities.
People have "forgotten what measles is like", Harries told BBC radio, pointing out that it could even be fatal in rare cases.
The UK had previously achieved "measles elimination status", she said.
Now, however, the average number of children starting school having had both doses of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine stands at only 85 percent.
Highlighting the central West Midlands region of England, she said an ongoing outbreak there had seen 216 laboratory-confirmed cases and 103 "likely" cases since October 1, 2023.
Of those, 80 percent were found in the city of Birmingham.
Vaccination rates across the country have been dropping, but there are particular concerns about some areas, including parts of London.
Recent Stories
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
More Stories From World
-
Davos free-trade champions fret over war, climate11 minutes ago
-
Djokovic admits 'trash talk' as he coasts through at Australian Open21 minutes ago
-
'Silent majority' marches against Germany's far-right AfD31 minutes ago
-
Tata Steel says to cut up to 2,800 UK jobs41 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 3rd update41 minutes ago
-
RDMC hosts local vendor EXPO in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
First batch of cooked beef imported from Pakistan cleared customs in Tianjin, China1 hour ago
-
China supports Pakistan, Iran to settle differences through dialogue: Mao Ning1 hour ago
-
China supports Pakistan, Iran to settle bilateral issues through dialogue: Mao Ning1 hour ago
-
Russia seeks 28-year term for woman accused of killing pro-Kremlin blogger2 hours ago
-
Health scares for king and Kate leave UK royals short-staffed2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update2 hours ago