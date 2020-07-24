UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health Department Confirms 770 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Approaches 298,000

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

UK Health Department Confirms 770 New COVID-19 Cases as Total Approaches 298,000

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A further 770 positive tests for COVID-19 have been registered in the United Kingdom, taking the country's case total to 297,914, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday, one day after public health officials designated two regions as "areas of intervention" amid a spike in new cases.

The latest increase to the case total is one above the 769 new positive tests registered by the department on Thursday.

The Department of Health and Social Care also announced that 123 people who had tested positive for the disease have died over the past 24 hours. The UK's death toll, which now stands at 45,677, is the world's third-highest.

Public Health England on Thursday announced that Blackburn and Darwen, as well as Luton, would both be named "areas of intervention," which will see the planned reopening of indoor fitness centers and other recreational facilities postponed.

The city of Leicester, along with Oadby and Wigston, were given this designation earlier due to a rise in new positive tests.

In the rest of England, indoor gyms, swimming pools, and sports facilities will be allowed to reopen from Saturday as the government continues to ease lockdown measures that were imposed in March.

Related Topics

World Sports Died Leicester Luton United Kingdom March From Government

Recent Stories

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

1 hour ago

Aldar opens Soul Beach at Mamsha Al Saadiyat

2 hours ago

Iranian-Afghan Joint Committee Convenes to Discuss ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan President to Meet With Breakaway Transnis ..

2 minutes ago

FIA submits report in Supreme Court regarding fore ..

2 minutes ago

UN Refugee Agency Urges Poland to Provide Access f ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.