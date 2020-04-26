UK Health Department Records Lowest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Deaths Since March 31

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 hospital deaths in the United Kingdom has risen by 413 to 20,732 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase in daily fatalities since March 31, the Department of Health and Social Care's data shows.

The new figure is a significant drop from the 813 deaths reported on Saturday.

The case count has risen by 4,463 to 152,840, which is a decrease from the 4,913 new cases registered a day before.