UK Health Journals Urge Government to Keep COVID-19 Restrictions Over Christmas

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Two leading UK medical journals urged the UK government on Tuesday to abandon its plan to allow household mixing over Christmas, warning that the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions would result in an increase in the number of coronavirus cases and the National Health Service being overwhelmed by the new year.

"Rather than lifting restrictions over Christmas as currently planned, the UK should follow the more cautious examples of Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands," the British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal said in the second joint editorial they published in more than 100 years.

The influential health publications said they are publishing the rare joint editorial "because we believe the government is about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives."

The UK government announced on Monday that from Wednesday, London and other southeast cities will join other parts of England under the highest level in the alert system being implemented to try to stop the spreading of the virus.

Under Tier 3 level, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will close, except for takeaway food, members of the different household cannot meet indoor, and the public will be banned from sports venues, although schools and shops will remain open.

The editorial warned that many people will see the lifting of the restrictions over Christmas as permission to drop their guard, so they said the government "should now reverse its rash decision to allow household mixing and instead extend the tiers over the five day Christmas period."

The government has no plans so far to reverse the decision that will allow people from up to three different households to gather indoors from December 23-27 to celebrate Christmas.

As of Monday, the UK has recorded 64,402 COVID-19-related deaths and 1,869,666 positive cases for the coronavirus.