UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Health Minister Denies Lying Over Covid Response

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:19 PM

UK health minister denies lying over Covid response

Britain's health secretary Thursday denied lying to colleagues and the country over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, after a scathing broadside from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Britain's health secretary Thursday denied lying to colleagues and the country over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, after a scathing broadside from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser.

The attack from Dominic Cummings -- who also called Johnson "unfit for the job" -- raised new questions about whether tens of thousands of people died needlessly because of government incompetence and dishonesty.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock "should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things" after "lying to everybody on multiple occasions, in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly", Cummings said in testimony to MPs.

Hancock claimed in May 2020 to have thrown a "protective ring" around care homes -- but the main opposition Labour party noted that 30,000 elderly residents have died of Covid-19 and 20,000 older patients were discharged from hospitals without testing.

It also highlighted Cummings' claim that the health secretary had dishonestly blamed the National Health Service for the government's failure to procure adequate personal protective equipment for frontline medics.

The "unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true", Hancock said in parliament.

"I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout, every day since I began working on the response to this pandemic last January (2020)," he said.

Hancock received backing from colleagues including senior minister Michael Gove, who told parliament that the health minister has "been doing a great job" and is a "dedicated public servant".

Downing Street has also stood by Hancock, insisting Johnson retains confidence in him.

But the prime minister himself faces questions over whether, as claimed by Cummings, he refused to take the pandemic seriously, ignored scientific advice at a key point, and was obsessed by personal issues and media coverage.

"Tens of thousands of people died who didn't need to die," Cummings, an abrasive political strategist who masterminded Brexit, said during his excoriating account on Wednesday.

Coronavirus has claimed nearly 128,000 lives in the UK -- the fifth-highest official death toll in the world, and the highest in Europe.

But Johnson's government has also overseen a successful vaccination drive, having offered more than two-thirds of adults at least one dose.

However, scientists say the progress is threatened by the rapid growth of a Covid variant that first emerged in India, which could imperil the government's plans to fully reopen the economy after June 21.

Hancock said ministers were "desperate" to stick to the timetable, "but only if it is safe" once more data on the variant comes through.

jit-csp/phz/pbr/jv

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister World Europe Parliament Threatened Died Job Progress Hancock United Kingdom Brexit January May June 2020 Media From Government Cabinet Top Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

5 minutes ago

116,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

5 minutes ago

DC Lahore reviews vaccination arrangements at Expo ..

1 minute ago

New Zealand extends support to int'l flights, airf ..

1 minute ago

Gold prices decline by Rs 950 to Rs 111,800 per to ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.