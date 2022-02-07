UrduPoint.com

UK Health Minister Denies Reports Treasury Delayed Plan To Tackle Patient Backlog

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:32 PM

UK Health Minister Denies Reports Treasury Delayed Plan to Tackle Patient Backlog

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) UK health minister Sajid Javid on Monday denied reports that the Treasury has put on hold the publication of the government's plan to clear the National Health Service (NHS) backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, blaming the Omicron wave for the delay.

"It is not coming today because we had a roadblock with Omicron," Javid told Sky news broadcaster.

Earlier, the Daily Telegraph reported that the Treasury had refused to sign off the NHS backlog plan.

The health secretary said, however, that he had planned to publish the recovery scheme in December, but "because of the Omicron, we rightly changed our focus to boosters (vaccines)," adding that the plan will be published "shortly."

According to official figures, nearly 6 million people in England were waiting for non-urgent operations and routine hospital procedures in November.

