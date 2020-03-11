UK Health Minister Dorries Tests Positive for Coronavirus Disease

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The UK parliamentary under secretary of state and minister for patient safety, suicide prevention and mental health, Nadine Dorries, said she had contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home. Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice. I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS [National Health Service] staff who have provided me with advice and support," Dorries said in a statement, circulated in the UK media.

According to media reports, the minister attended a reception at the residence of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last Thursday, after which she felt unwell.

The island nation has, so far, registered 382 COVID-19 cases, of which six were fatal. Meanwhile, 18 people have recovered.

On a global scale, there are now almost 120,000 confirmed cases, with nearly 81,000 in mainland China, followed by Italy (10,149) and Iran (8,042). The total number of deaths worldwide as of Wednesday has reached 4,284 with over 65,000 reported recoveries.