UK Health Minister Matt Hancock Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Self-Isolates

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 07:45 PM

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Self-Isolates

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said Friday, following the news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for the coronavirus, that he, too, was confirmed to have the infection and was self-isolating

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said Friday, following the news of Prime Minister Boris Johnson testing positive for the coronavirus, that he, too, was confirmed to have the infection and was self-isolating.

"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus. I've tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I'm working from home & self-isolating," the minister said on Twitter.

